x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Skunk with rabies reported in Bangor, Maine CDC says

The City of Bangor notified the public of the report on Twitter Thursday, asking residents to remain aware of their surroundings.
Credit: Credit:SteveOehlenschlager
Stock: A Skunk in a field in the spring

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine CDC has reported a case of rabies in a skunk found in Bangor.

The City of Bangor notified the public of the report on Twitter Thursday, asking residents to remain aware of their surroundings.

City officials listed the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies in your community:

  • Avoid all contact with wild animals.
  • Vaccinate all cats and dogs.
  • Don't leave pet food outside.
  • Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, and then contact your doctor.
  • Report all animal bites to your local animal control.

If you need to report a possible wild animal with rabies in your area, call the Maine Department of Inland Wildlife & Fisheries at 207-941-4440. For Bangor Animal Control, call 207-947-7384.

For questions about rabies, call the Maine CDC at 1-800-821-5821 or click here.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

EMS in Maine pushed to 'breaking point,' study suggests

Before You Leave, Check This Out