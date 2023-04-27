Sew For A Cause holding free event for new and expecting mothers

PORTLAND, Maine — Inside an old renovated church in Vassalboro, a group of women gathers a couple of times a week to sew — not for themselves, but for others in need. The women at Sew For A Cause don't sew for any particular cause, but rather for any nonprofit that reaches out in need of blankets and other items.
Next week they're helping a different community: new and expecting mothers. "Mothers-to-be Tea" is a special event being put on by the group. They've been sewing bibs, blankets, hats, stuffed animals, and nursing quilts, and they're giving them out to anyone who needs them. If you'd like to pick up items, stop by the St. Bridget Center in Vassalboro on May 6.
