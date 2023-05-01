Dependent woman found wandering Bangor casino; caretaker charged

The woman who got lost at the casino was a resident at the residential care home where the caretaker worked, according to police.

BANGOR, Maine — A caretaker from Troy has been charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent person, a class C felony, after police said she drove a dependent woman to Hollywood Casino in Bangor in a business vehicle, resulting in the woman becoming lost and confused.

Tammy Knowlton, 60, of Troy has been charged in connection with the March 18 incident, according to a release from Bangor police. The woman who got lost at the casino was a resident at the residential care home where Knowlton worked, according to police. Officials did not specify which residential care home or whether Knowlton still works there.

Police responded around 2 p.m. for a report that a woman was in the lobby of the casino. Officials were able to get her first name but could not fully identify her, the release stated. The woman was then taken to a local hospital.

Through surveillance footage, police were eventually able to identify the vehicle in which the woman had arrived. They later identified Knowlton as the vehicle's driver and charged her after questioning, the release stated.