Bangor YMCA among others to participate in Five Days of Action campaign

Leaders at the "Y" are looking to inform parents and caregivers of the signs to look out for to prevent and respond to child abuse and assault.

BANGOR, Maine — Although a tough conversation to have, the Bangor YMCA, alongside other locations across Maine, is participating in a week-long campaign designed to equip parents and caregivers with the signs to spot child abuse and assault.

The Five Days of Action campaign teaches parents and caregivers tips they need to know to spot abuse, and how to respond if they do come across either a child predator or concerning behavior in a child.

"We participate in the Five Days of Action to really educate our community as a whole," Bangor YMCA Chief Programs Operations Officer Kristen Pollard said. "Most times when sexual abuse takes place, it's by someone that the child knows."

While the month of April is known as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a handful of organizations across the state work tirelessly year-round to bring awareness and prevent child sexual abuse.

On the state level, Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, has recently been advocating for an amendment to her bill LD 1092, which aims to create regional programs for community-based agencies when responding to abuse or exploitation.

"We have a real insidious, systemic problem in this state," Stover said. "We have to provide more services, and more direct services to their particular needs."

When it comes to prevention, experts say having conversations with young ones about consent and boundaries can be a big deterrent for abusers.

"That teaches children that their bodies are their own and they get to say who touches them," Amanda Chambers with the Penquis Rape Response Team said. "And that opens dialogue for parents and children to talk about boundaries."

If you have a suspicion that a child is being abused, you can call the National Sexual Abuse Hotline to be routed to a local sexual assault service provider in your area: 1-800-656-4673.