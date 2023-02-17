Mainers could soon see new moose emoji

The new emoji is slated to join the lobster emoji, added in 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine — Get ready, Mainers. Soon, it's expected you'll be able to use a brand-new moose emoji in Apple's new update.

Apple added the lobster emoji, praised by Maine Senator Angus King, in 2018. The company later released an updated version of the emoji featuring an anatomically-accurate depiction of 10 legs, after an initial release with eight.

Did you know?

Maine notably has the largest moose population in the lower 48 states, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The largest bull ever harvested in Maine reportedly had a dressed weight of 1,330 pounds, meaning it weighed a whopping 1,767 pounds.

The average shoulder height of a moose is between six to seven feet tall, according to the Jackman Chamber of Commerce.

Even moose get hangry! As an herbivore, some of their favorite foods reportedly include aquatic and marsh plants, grass, lichen, plants growing on the forest floor, bark, and some leaves. However, when they don't get their fill, moose can become aggressive.

Moose enjoy their daily midday nap, with their active hours being dawn and dusk. Be sure to keep an eye out on the roads during these hours.