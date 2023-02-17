Some of the unclaimed property may be yours.

MAINE, USA — As of Friday, the state of Maine is holding $303 million in unclaimed property.

Gov. Mills announced in a news release Friday that Feb. 20-27 would be Maine Unclaimed Property Week to spread awareness in hopes that some unclaimed property being held by the state will become claimed.

Unclaimed property refers to money or financial assets such as "bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents," Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck said in the release.

When assets such as these are not claimed, the state treasurer's office holds them free of charge until the owner or an heir claims them, according to the release.

"In the month of January alone, 55,782 claims were made against unclaimed property totaling $4,498,652.01 in payments to Maine people," the release said.

"Maine continues to play a leading role among states in reuniting people with their unclaimed property,” Beck said in the release. “The governor’s proclamation recognizes and amplifies our commitment to the process, providing us a perfect launching pad for increasing awareness of unclaimed property in Maine."

To check if you have any unclaimed property being held by the state, click here.