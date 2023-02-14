Maine could get new state license plate design, replacing chickadee

The plan is to begin rolling out the new license plates during vehicle registration between March 2025 and the end of February 2026, officials say.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's iconic chickadee general issue license plate design may be taking flight after 24 years.

On Tuesday, the Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a proposal for a new state license plate design featuring the 1901 Maine flag, according to a news release issued by the Maine Secretary of State's Office.

The new general issue license plate design features a "buff background of the 1901 flag, with a navy blue star and dark green pine tree on the left side of the plate," the release said. "Also in navy are MAINE at the top of the plate with VACATIONLAND below. The characters of the license plate would be in black."

The proposal comes after safety and compliance concerns regarding the readability of the chickadee license plates.

Since the license plates were originally issued in 1999, the Secretary of State's Office said deterioration has become an issue. The office cited plate identification issues during incidents requiring law enforcement, reduced toll collection, and decreased nighttime and weather visibility.

"License plates serve not only to identify vehicles, but are a way of expressing our love for our state," Bellows said. "We’re excited to present this new design proposal for the coming license plate reissuance."

The BMV reportedly developed the proposal with input from municipal officials, and it will be considered by the Transportation Committee during the coming weeks.