Organizers prepare for the 55th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 16.

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — Hundreds of paddlers from all over the country will soon jump in their canoes and take to the water — some even wearing funky hats and creative costumes.

This can only mean the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is almost back for its 55th season.

The 16.5 miles race, hosted by the Bangor Dept. of Parks & Recreation, begins in the town of Kenduskeag and ends near the Penobscot River in Downtown Bangor next to Sea Dog Brewing Company.

“It’s definitely an icon of the state of Maine," said Bangor Dept. of Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Debbie Gendreau. "People have been doing it every year. There are some people that are in their 80s still doing it this year. People have raced as much as 53 out of the 55 times, which is an amazing feat.”

During the past two years, the canoe race was either canceled or minimized because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's back to full strength this year.

Gendreau told NEWS CENTER Maine, there won't be a limit on participants like last year and folks can even register on race day.

Before April 8 is when paddlers need to register if they're looking for the least expensive option, which cost $45 per person. From April 8 through April 14, registration will cost $65. If paddlers register on the eve of the race or the day of, the entry is $75.

"A lot goes into this," said Tim Baude, a recreation programmer. "We have to get our search and rescue crews together so everyone is safe along the river, we have to talk to the state to get a certificate to race on the river."