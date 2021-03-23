Some canoe races are back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled them last year

Two races that traditionally kick off the whitewater racing season in the state will not be staged this year.

The St. George River Race and the Passagassawakeag River Race along with several others won't officially be held this year.

However, there is some good news for those looking to get their oars back in the water. According to the Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization (MaCKRO), several races around the state are a go.

The organization says the Marsh Stream Downriver Race in Winterport will still be held on April 3. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-water safety crew present. Racers are expected to rescue other racers in need.

The Sandy River Canoe/Kayak Race in Farmington is also scheduled to be held this year in May.

Also back this year is the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The race is held annually on the third weekend of April. Last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic, but it will make a return on April 17 with some changes.

"We brought the [number of racers] down," said Kenduskeag race director Debbie Gendreau. "Instead of having 1000 racers, we brought it down to the max of 360, but that’s in addition to the four different race times [we have] so people get there at different times of the day."

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette said they've also had to reduce the number of race classes from 24 down to seven to keep the participant numbers lined up with the state gathering mandates. He said the seven classes they selected are from the most popular race classes over the years.

Participants must register by Thursday, April 8, Willette said, but encourages people who sign up and see their class full to get on the waiting list in case things could change and spots may open up.

Racers this year will also need to wear face coverings to and from their boats.