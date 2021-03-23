x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Maine's second biggest road race returns for 2021

The 2021 TD Beach to Beacon 10K will include a virtual component, while continuing to evaluate options for an in-person event.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The TD Beach to Beacon 10K returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the guidance and recommendations of state and local health organizations, as well as the CDC, the TD Beach to Beacon 10K will include a virtual component for 2021, while continuing to evaluate options for an in-person event. 

Additional details for both the virtual and in-person events will be announced soon.

This event has happened every year since 1998 behind the vision of Maine Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Related Articles