Maine's second biggest road race returns for 2021

The 2021 TD Beach to Beacon 10K will include a virtual component, while continuing to evaluate options for an in-person event.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The TD Beach to Beacon 10K returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the guidance and recommendations of state and local health organizations, as well as the CDC, the TD Beach to Beacon 10K will include a virtual component for 2021, while continuing to evaluate options for an in-person event.

Additional details for both the virtual and in-person events will be announced soon.