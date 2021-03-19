Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is on but with some changes

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette said one of the changes includes spectators not being allowed at the starting area or the bridge near 6-mile falls.

BANGOR, Maine — If you're looking for another sign of spring, registration for the 54th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is currently underway.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the race is back, but with a few precautionary changes.

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette said one of the changes includes spectators not being allowed at the starting area or the bridge and the area near six-mile falls.

Willette said they also had to reduce the number of race classes from 24 down to seven to keep the participant numbers lined up with the state gathering mandates. He said the seven classes they selected are from the most popular race classes over the years.

“The other big change we made this year as I mentioned, was no race day activities”, Willette said. “Participants will be coming in the weeks prior to the race at our office at Parks and Recreation to pick up all their race materials before the race that Saturday. So, really the only race day activity this year is for those who are going to be starting and participating in the race.”

Participants must register by Thursday, April 8, Willette said, but encourages people who sign up and see their class full to get on the waiting list in case things could change and spots may open up.

Racers this year will also need to wear face coverings to and from their boats.