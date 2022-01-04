Outside Edge | Snowmobiling into April

Conditions are still in good shape in areas in extreme northern Maine.

ALLAGASH, Maine — The rollercoaster weather continues, but for anyone itching to find and enjoy the snow on their sled, there's still some time left to head up to the county.

“You have to get all the way to Houlton before you really start seeing good snow," Mike Grass, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association, said. "So it is still out there, and they are still grooming. But those days are numbered. I’d say they will probably only groom until this weekend, maybe the next one. [It] depends on the weather.”

Conditions are still in good shape in areas in extreme northern Maine — the St. John Valley, Allagash, Madawaska, and Van Buren are all options.

It’s definitely worth the trip if you really want to get one more ride in. They have some really good riding up there still. I was there this past weekend, and it was still excellent,” Grass said.

But alas, Mother Nature will win out eventually as the calendar flips to April, and the season will come to a close after a volatile couple of months.

“I'd like to thank all the clubs for everything they’ve done all season. They’ve put in a lot of hard work. It was a real rollercoaster season for weather,” Grass said. “We hope everybody had a good safe season, and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

In addition to snowmobiling in the county, many downhill ski areas remain open in Maine and New Hampshire for continued spring skiing.