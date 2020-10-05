GORHAM, Maine — Gorham residents might get a surprise in their backyards this weekend.

Police officials say there have been several calls to the station reporting bears roaming around Lawn and Sunset Ave in Gorham this weekend.

They say Maine has one of the largest bear populations in the U.S., and this is the time they are most active.

Spring is just beginning and natural food is scarce for Maine's bears, according to The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. They say that's when bears will turn to bird feeders, garbage, grills and pet foods for nourishment.

The IFW has some suggestions in order to avoid a bear in your backyard.

Bring in your bird feeders, rake up and dispose of any seed left on the ground, and store unused seed inside.

Bring trash to the curb on the morning of trash pickup or use a certified bear-resistant container .

Keep dumpster lids closed and do not allow the dumpster to overflow. In areas experiencing bear problems consider storing dumpsters in a secure building or behind electric fencing (M.S. Word) .

Clean your grills and empty the grease cup after each use. Do not discard grease on the ground. Burn-off any food residue, clean blood and grease dripping, and discard food wrappers.

Officials ask people not to approach a bear, and to please report any sightings.

