MAINE, USA — Spring is just beginning and natural food is scarce for Maine's bears. That's when they will turn to bird feeders, garbage, grills and pet foods for nourishment.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has some suggestions in order to avoid a bear in your backyard.

Bring in your bird feeders, rake up and dispose of any seed left on the ground, and store unused seed inside.

Bring trash to the curb on the morning of trash pickup or use a certified bear-resistant container.

Keep dumpster lids closed and do not allow the dumpster to overflow. In areas experiencing bear problems consider storing dumpsters in a secure building or behind electric fencing (MS Word).

Keep dumpster lids closed and do not allow the dumpster to overflow. In areas experiencing bear problems consider storing dumpsters in a secure building or behind electric fencing (MS Word). Clean your grills and empty the grease cup after each use. Do not discard grease on the ground. Burn-off any food residue, clean blood and grease dripping, and discard food wrappers.

Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says bear encounters and attacks are rare, but if you do encounter a bear follow these steps. And always report aggressive bears immediately by calling 911.

To learn more about Maine's black bear go to the website of Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

