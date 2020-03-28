BANGOR, Maine — There is some work still going on in these times of social distancing and self-isolation. Some of it is artwork.

On Fountain Street in Bangor, Danny Burns is putting the finishing touches... or burns on a bear sculpture at the end of a family's driveway.

Burns is the owner of Burns Bears out of Augusta. He sculpts these bears out of trees.

The bear in Bangor, once a proud and tall maple tree likely 150-years old this art project is giving off a wonderful smell of burning sap as Burns works his craft.

Soon the results will be enjoyed by many.

"This neighborhood, as they explained it to me, is a huge dog-walking neighborhood and I have seen 100s of people and neighbors with children and people running and this is going to give some enjoyment to them for the years to come," Burns said.

Burns started his bear carving on Monday, took a day or two off, then took up his torch to finish the bear late this afternoon.