UMaine will host men's hockey playoff game

ORONO, Maine — The Maine Black Bears will host the University of New Hampshire Wildcats in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs at the Alfond Arena.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy approved the game, which will be played on March 10 either at 4:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m., depending on the league.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be allowed inside Alfond Arena during the game. According to a press release, two separate indoor gathering spaces for no more than 50 people each will be reserved only for people deemed essential to be there.

“Our Black Bear hockey teams have been road warriors all season and we are pleased to provide our men’s team with a chance to start the playoffs with home ice advantage,” Ferrini-Mundy said in a release. “We are very proud of our student-athletes and how they have worked so hard with coaches and staff to be leaders in our public health campaign this year.”