Black Bears sweep America East Player of the Year, Coach of the Year honors

Senior Blanca Millan was named the America East Player of the Year and head coach Amy Vachon was named the conference Coach of the Year.

ORONO, Maine — If you've paid any attention to the University of Maine's women's basketball program in Orono over the last few years, you know about the success the Black Bears have had.

Much like this year's regular season, the Black Bears dominated the America East conference awards. Head coach Amy Vachon and senior guard Blanca Millan were named conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year.

Millan now becomes the first women's player in America East history to win earn both the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors twice in her career.

This is the third Coach of the Year award for Vachon in just her fourth season as head coach in Orono.

More Black Bears picked up conference recognition as Dor Saar and Anne Simon joined Millan on the America East First Team. Senior Maeve Caroll was named to the America East's Second Team All-Conference. Saar was the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Fanny Wadling and Kelly Fogarty were named to the conference's All-Academic team.

The Black Bears will now prepare for the America East playoffs when they take on the lower remaining seed in the conference semi-final. UMaine won the league's regular-season championship, earning the team the top seed in the tournament.