Woman injured after car crashes in Gray

GRAY, Maine — Alcohol was a likely factor in a single-car crash in Gray Tuesday night that injured a Mexico woman.

Sandra J. Childs, 54, was headed south on West Gray Road when the 2017 Kia she was driving struck a Central Maine Power pole and drove down a small embankment, according to a release from Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Childs was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.