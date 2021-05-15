One dead following motorcycle crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police responded to a motorcycle crash near 702 Lake Shore Drive on Friday at about 3:35 p.m.
Police say when they arrived they found 72-year-old Roger Chessey of West Bath unresponsive.
Police say Chassey was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a preliminary investigation, police say Chessey was driving west on Lake Shore Drive when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree.
Police say Chessey was wearing a helmet, and that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The Lewiston Police Department is helping Auburn Police with the crash reconstruction.
The crash is under investigation.