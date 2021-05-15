One dead following motorcycle crash in Auburn

Auburn Police say Roger Chessey of West Bath was driving the motorcycle when it crashed on Friday.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police responded to a motorcycle crash near 702 Lake Shore Drive on Friday at about 3:35 p.m.

Police say when they arrived they found 72-year-old Roger Chessey of West Bath unresponsive.

Police say Chassey was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Chessey was driving west on Lake Shore Drive when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Police say Chessey was wearing a helmet, and that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Lewiston Police Department is helping Auburn Police with the crash reconstruction.