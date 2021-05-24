Sebago man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

Police say a 35-year-old Sebago man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday morning

STANDISH, Maine — According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, a 35-year-old Sebago man is dead after a Standish motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

35-year-old Kyle Kipikas died after it appears the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and struck a rock and trees, according to Captain Kerry Joyce. Joyce said Kipikas was thrown from the bike and died at the crash scene.

Joyce said passers-by found the crash site near Boundry Road at Richville Road in Standish around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Joyce said Kipokas likely crashed early Monday morning.

Investigators said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to Joyce.