Update: Missing 26-year-old woman from Saco found safe

SACO, Maine — UPDATE: A missing 26-year-old woman from Saco was found and is safe, according to an email from Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss.
STORY:
Saco police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, last seen Saturday night.
On Sunday, July 24 at 1:27 a.m., Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss sent out a release, stating the Saco Police Department had issued a silver alert for a 26-year-old woman, from Saco. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at her home on Therrien Avenue.
The Saco Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 207-284-4535.