Update: Missing 26-year-old woman from Saco found safe

SACO, Maine — UPDATE: A missing 26-year-old woman from Saco was found and is safe, according to an email from Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss.

STORY:

Saco police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, last seen Saturday night.

On Sunday, July 24 at 1:27 a.m., Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss sent out a release, stating the Saco Police Department had issued a silver alert for a 26-year-old woman, from Saco. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at her home on Therrien Avenue.