Two Bangor juveniles reported missing

Charity Bell, 17, and Madisyn Trotter, 15, both of Bangor, left on foot and have connections to the greater Portland and Lake Region areas, a release says.

BANGOR, Maine — At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a missing persons report at a Bangor residence, a news release issued by Bangor Police Department spokesperson Lieutenant Wade Betters states.

Two teenagers, Charity Bell, 17, and Madisyn Trotter, 15, both of Bangor, reportedly left on foot, according to the release.

Bell is described as being 5'7" and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trotter is described as being 5'1" and 250 pounds with blonde hair (currently dyed black) and green eyes.

The two teens have connections to both the greater Portland and Lake Region areas and are believed to be traveling together, the release says.

Police advise contacting your local law enforcement if you may have information regarding Bell and Trotter's location.

According to the release, the Bangor Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Division is in charge of the case. Any information and/or tips should be sent to Det. Kyle Pelkey at kyle.pelkey@bangormaine.gov.

Bangor PD dispatch can be reached by dialing 207-947-7384. To use the anonymous tip line, select option 3 when prompted after dialing.

No additional information has been released at this time.