Police investigating suspicious death of Mt. Vernon teenager

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl on Monday as a suspicious homicide.

MOUNT VERNON, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an unidentified 14-year-old deceased female Monday evening at approximately 6:06 p.m. at a home in Mt. Vernon.

According to a release issued Wednesday evening by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious homicide, as determined by an autopsy conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The girl's body was reportedly found by her mother when she returned to the residence Monday.

MSP evidence technicians and detectives searched for evidence and conducted interviews into the early morning hours on Tuesday, the release says.

According to the release, police are now seeking information regarding sightings of a red 2010 Chevy Impala Monday evening into early Tuesday morning with a Maine support wildlife registration plate registered to 510-AVW. Police located the missing vehicle Tuesday morning in Wayne.

The homeowner discovered the vehicle was missing from her driveway Monday afternoon.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this case, to please contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

This investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released.