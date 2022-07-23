SACO, Maine — UPDATE: Missing Saco woman found safe, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss said at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Saco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a local woman who has been missing since Friday morning.
On Friday, July 22, the Saco Police Department issued a silver alert for the missing woman. In a press release, public information officer Shannon Moss said the woman was last seen Friday morning at her home on Ocean Park Road in Saco.
Moss said the woman was supposed to meet a friend in Massachusetts on Friday but never showed up.