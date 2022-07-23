UPDATE: Missing Saco woman found safe, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss said at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Saco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a local woman who has been missing since Friday morning.

On Friday, July 22, the Saco Police Department issued a silver alert for the missing woman. In a press release, public information officer Shannon Moss said the woman was last seen Friday morning at her home on Ocean Park Road in Saco.