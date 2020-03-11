Police identify couple found dead in Richmond apartment

The bodies of Dana Shulman, 49, and Robin Bowler, 47, were found Monday in their apartment on Main Street in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Maine — Maine State Police on Tuesday identified the couple found deceased Monday afternoon in their apartment on Main Street in Richmond.

Dana Shulman, 49, and Robin Bowler, 47, both lived in apartment 7 at 48 Main St., above NAPA Auto Parts.

Richmond police went to the apartment at about 11 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, state police said Monday.

When they could not make contact with anyone inside the apartment, officers called state police.

A Maine State Police tactical unit was at the scene early Monday afternoon, entered the apartment and discovered the body, according to reports.

Police said Monday they believed there was no threat to the public.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies to determine the causes of death. Results are still pending.