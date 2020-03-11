State police investigating deaths of couple found in Richmond apartment

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit remained at an apartment on Main Street in Richmond Monday evening investigating the deaths of a man and woman found inside.

RICHMOND, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found deceased in an apartment on Main Street on Monday.

Their names have not yet been released.

Richmond police went to the apartment at 48 Main St., above the NAPA Auto Parts store, at about 11 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, according to a release Monday evening from the state police.

When they could not make contact with anyone inside the apartment, police called state police.

A Maine State Police tactical unit was at the scene early Monday afternoon and entered the apartment, according to reports.

They determined the man and woman were deceased.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit were expected to be at the scene investigating until later Monday evening.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the public.

The bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies to determine the causes of death.