Brunswick man accused of threatening with a knife during alleged road range incident

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening drivers with a knife near the Rusty Lantern in Cooks Corner. According to police, the incident took place around 9:45 a.m. and began as the result of an alleged road rage incident.

Richard Letourneau, 54, of Brunswick was charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention (class D) and threatening display of a weapon (class D). He posted a $500 cash bail and was released from the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick police said they received "numerous 911 calls" regarding the threats. As officers responded to the area, they said Letourneau left the scene in a vehicle. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle and officers said they located it with within minutes on nearby Farley Rd.