MADISON, Maine — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discharge of a weapon in the town of Madison Thursday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said a man fired a 40- caliber handgun into the ground at a store parking lot over what appears to be a road rage incident.

Mitchell said one man was driving a pickup truck and the other man was driving a tractor-trailer truck. The two ended up in a verbal confrontation at a store just prior to the gun being fired.

Mitchell said 43-year-old Joseph Champagne of Strong was later arrested at the Tradewinds store in the town of Norridgewock over the incident.

Champagne was taken to the Somerset County Jail and charged with aggravated reckless conduct and terrorizing.

The tractor-trailer driver, 47-year-old Shane Lucas of Hudson was not injured during the incident.

Mitchell said firing a gun in the parking lot with other people around could have been disastrous if a bullet ricocheted and hit someone or a gas tank.

