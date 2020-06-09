Alleged Brunswick road-rage shooting leads to arrest

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Lewiston man is in custody after Brunswick police say he fired a gun during a road-race incident Sunday morning.
Police arrested 24-year-old Christian LeBlond of Lewiston after 911 calls described a shooting during a road-rage situation.
Witnesses told police someone from LeBlond's car allegedly shot at another vehicle on River Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Brunswick police officials pulled over both vehicles and begun an investigation.
According to police officials, they found a gun in LeBlond's car.
LeBlond was arrested at the scene with no issues.
LeBlond is being charged with Aggravated Reckless Conduct with a Firearm (Class B).
Police allege he shot his own driver's side mirror as he fired his gun from his open driver's window. They allege LaBlond fired one shot.
There were no injuries, and there is no active threat to the community.