Alleged Brunswick road-rage shooting leads to arrest

A man is in custody after Brunswick police say he fired a gun during an alleged road-rage incident.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Lewiston man is in custody after Brunswick police say he fired a gun during a road-race incident Sunday morning.

Police arrested 24-year-old Christian LeBlond of Lewiston after 911 calls described a shooting during a road-rage situation.

Witnesses told police someone from LeBlond's car allegedly shot at another vehicle on River Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brunswick police officials pulled over both vehicles and begun an investigation.

According to police officials, they found a gun in LeBlond's car.

LeBlond was arrested at the scene with no issues.

LeBlond is being charged with Aggravated Reckless Conduct with a Firearm (Class B).

Police allege he shot his own driver's side mirror as he fired his gun from his open driver's window. They allege LaBlond fired one shot.