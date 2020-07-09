Road rage leads to gunshots in Brunswick

During a road rage incident, a driver shot his own driver’s side mirror as he fired his weapon from his open window.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Over the weekend, the Brunswick Police Department responded to shots fired as a result of a road rage incident on River Road.

Police say at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, someone called 911 to report a road rage incident where one of the drivers had fired a gun at another vehicle on River Road in Brunswick. The witness was following the suspect's vehicle and reported they heard the sound of gunfire and could smell gunpowder.

Moments later, officers stopped both involved vehicles at Bill Dodge Hyundai on River Road. Following the investigation, police took one of the drivers into custody without incident.

Officers discovered that Christian LeBlond, 24, of Lewiston, had actually shot his own driver’s side mirror as he fired his weapon from his open driver’s window. Police say LaBlond fired one shot.

According to police, LeBlond was cooperative and police seized a firearm from his vehicle.

LeBlond was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class B crime.

Neither of the vehicles had passengers in them at the time of the incident. The bullet did not hit the other vehicle or any other surrounding cars or buildings.

Bail was set at $500 cash and LeBlond was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.