Suspects considered 'armed and dangerous' elude police for the second night, search continues

Maine State Police say that the suspects were not located overnight. They actively pursued leads in the Skowhegan area but were not able to find them.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Two men and a woman from Connecticut remain at-large Thursday after eluding police for the second straight night.

The men, Christopher Terenc Farrow (also known as "Young"), 32, and Dayshawn Middleton (also known as "Day Day" or "Christopher Jones"), 29, are considered armed and dangerous based on a history of past incidents. One of the men has a warrant from Conn. for robbery. Police say there may be a young-looking female with them: Hailey Goeltz, 26, also of Conn.

Wednesday night, Skowhegan police say they received reports that the suspects at-large could have made their way to Skowhegan.

Police say they had received word those suspects were possibly taken to Skowhegan at Indian Ridge Apartments. Skowhegan Police Department and Maine State Police responded.

The details of that incident are unclear at this time, but it led to a standoff between a suspected apartment and police.

The rest of the Indian Ridge apartments were evacuated during the incident.

Skowhegan Police and Maine State Police surrounded the building to make contact with the suspects.

A 'person of interest' attempted to escape and run away, police say, but was caught shortly after and arrested. The man, a 24-year-old from New Hampshire, was brought to the Somerset County Jail. He faces possible drug charges. The identity of this suspect has not yet been released.

The Maine State Police Negotiation Team was able to clear the rest of the people in the apartment out before the Maine state tactical team entered with a warrant.

Maine State Police and Skowhegan police say the suspects remain at-large and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Skowhegan Area and residents are being warned to not approach the suspects if they are seen and to call 911.

The suspects eluded police Tuesday night into Wednesday after a multi-town high-speed chase that ended on foot in Richmond. Police deployed various tactics to try to apprehend the suspects but were unsuccessful.

This is on Route 201 in Richmond where a MSP trooper strategically crashed into a suspects car to stop a chase. The suspects, one with a felony warrant for an out-of-state robbery, took off into the woods sparking a manhunt. The search continues. #NEWSENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/c5SqrWRkB4 — Shannon Moss (@ShannonMossTV) October 7, 2020

Christopher Terenc Farrow is described as a black male, 5’11 200lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes; and Dayshawn Middleton is described as a black male, 6’5”, 150lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Hailey Goeltz is described as 5’7” with green eyes. Police have no information on her weight, race, or hair color.

The Skowhegan Police Department is taking over as lead on this investigation.