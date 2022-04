The Office of State Fire Marshal is responding to what was reported as an explosion and fire with "critical" injuries.

MONTVILLE, Maine — The Office of State Fire Marshal is headed to Montville for reports of a home fire and explosion with "critical" injuries, officials say.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed the fire to NEWS CENTER Maine just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters from several departments are at the scene, Montville Deputy Emergency Management Director Karen York said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.