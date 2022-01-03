Two injured in Palmyra explosion, fire

The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating an incident that left one person hospitalized.

Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal are at the scene of an explosion and fire just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Palmyra.

Five people in the home on Meadow Lane at the time of the incident were able to escape, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release. Two suffered burns, and one was hospitalized.

Firefighters from Palmyra, Hartland, St. Albans, Canaan, Corinna, Detroit, Newport, and Dexter were at the scene, along with Newport Ambulance and Clinton Rescue, Moss said. The Maine State Police and Somerset County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

The house was destroyed.

The Office of State Fire Marshal was called at about 8:30 p.m. Investigators returned to the house on Wednesday. The investigation continues.

No additional information was available Wednesday afternoon.