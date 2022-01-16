Fire destroys home in Bangor, no one injured

Sunday morning a fire broke out at a single-family home on Broadway in Bangor. The family was able to escape safely.

BANGOR, Maine — A family was able to escape after a fire destroyed their home in Bangor Sunday.

Police said they got a call at about 8:30 a.m. for a house that was engulfed in flames on Broadway.

Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Phil Hamm said he and his team showed up and they found flames shooting out of the main entrance door, all the front windows, and into the second door.

Hamm says the family who lives at the house was able to quickly escape and no one was injured.

"We got the reports that nobody was inside, they got themselves out," he said.

Hamm said the house at 311 Broadway is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.