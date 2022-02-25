Two girls injured in Maine snowmobile crash, officials say

The crash took place on Friday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

NEW PORTLAND, Maine — Two girls were injured in a snowmobile crash in New Portland on Friday afternoon, officials say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife stated the crash took place around 12:10 p.m. off Millay Hill Road.

Officials said the girls, ages nine and 10, were snowmobiling on family property when they lost control of their 1988 Ski-Doo and crashed into some trees.

Neither girl was wearing a helmet, and both were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington before being life-flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with trauma to their heads, chests, and backs, according to the release.

"The Maine Warden Service, NorthStar Ambulance, Franklin SO, and New Portland Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash," the release stated.