MAINE, USA — United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) led Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) Thursday in reintroducing the International Violence Against Women Act.

The bipartisan legislation aims to ensure that combating gender-based violence around the world remains a top diplomatic and development priority in the U.S.

“In addition to being a pressing human rights issue, violence against women and girls contributes to inequality and political instability, making it a security issue as well as a moral issue for us all. Our bipartisan bill would ensure that the U.S. continues to take a leadership role in combating such violence around the world,” Sen. Collins said.

According to the group of senators, the International Violence Against Women Act would:

Require the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to develop and implement a U.S. global strategy to prevent and respond to gender-based violence;

Permanently authorize the State Department Office of Global Women’s Issues and the Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues to head that Office;

Permanently authorize the USAID Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment; and

Require inter-agency coordination, monitoring and evaluation of programs and regular briefings to Congress.

The entire bill can be read here.

