MAINE, USA — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) led all 23 of their fellow female senators in introducing a resolution to congratulate astronauts Dr. Jessica Meir and Christina Koch.

Dr. Meir was born and raised in Caribou. She graduated from Caribou High School in 1995.

On October 18, 2019, Dr. Meir and Ms. Koch conducted a seven hour and seven minute spacewalk to replace a power controller, resulting in the first all-female spacewalk in history. They are the 14th and 15th women, respectively, to ever conduct a spacewalk.

The resolution cosponsored by all 25 female senators also supports the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) efforts to fully integrate women into the astronaut corps and ensure that one of the next humans to walk on the moon will be a woman.

“Dr. Jessica Meir’s and Christina Koch’s completion of NASA’s first all-female spacewalk marked an incredible moment in our nation’s history and will be venerated for generations to come,” said Sen. Collins. “This bipartisan resolution, supported by all 25 female Senators, recognizes Jessica and Christina for their extraordinary accomplishments. They continue to inspire students throughout the country to pursue their dreams.”

Dr. Meir is the first woman from Maine - and only the third person from Maine - to go on a space flight.

In April, 2020, the plan is for Maine-native and astronaut Chris Cassidy's mission to take over for Dr. Meir's mission at the International Space Station.

In October, Dr. Meir talked and answered questions via live video with Caribou students in grades 3-12.

In November, Sen. Collins congratulated Dr. Meir over the phone.

In 2016, Sen. Collins and Dr. Meir were both inducted into the Caribou High School Hall of Fame.

