WASHINGTON — The Council of Scientific Society Presidents (CSSP) announced U.S. Senator Susan Collins as the recipient of the 2019 Support of Science Award in Washington, D.C. today.

This award honors a person who merits recognition for outstanding and dedicated support of U.S. science, free scientific communication, and support of basic research.

Past recipients include President Barack Obama and science leaders in education, government, and industry.

Collins was nominated for the award by Dr. Deborah Bronk, the CEO of Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.

Beginning with her work in Maine, Collins has been a constant supporter of science, which has extended into her interest in health care. She is the founder and co-chair of the Senate Diabetes Caucus and a founder and co-chair of the Alzheimer’s Task Force in the Senate.

Senator Collins has led the effort to more than triple federal funding for diabetes research.