Maine lobsterman to speak at RNC Tuesday night

Jason Joyce is an eighth-generation Swan’s Island resident who will be speaking about the fishing industry Tuesday night at the RNC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maine’s fishing industry will take center stage Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention (RNC). Lobsterman Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island is set to speak during the second night of the convention, which will showcase the theme “Land of Opportunity.”

Joyce is the only speaker from Maine who is set to speak at the convention, according to a list shared by the Trump campaign. The Maine Trump Victory group is hosting a watch party Tuesday night with Maine Republican Party Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas via Zoom to see Joyce speak.

For months, President Donald Trump has touted his support for Maine’s fishing industry, which has suffered amid tariffs and the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Trump again boasted about the Maine lobster industry following his administration’s recent tariff agreement with the European Union, writing, "Beautiful Maine Lobsters will now move tariff-free to Europe!"

...More JOBS from Eastport, Cutler, & Jonesport to Stonington, Friendship, and Casco Bay. I am proud to help the great people of Maine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Earlier this month during an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said he should win Maine this November because of what he’s done for the industry.

“In theory, I should go down as a great environmental president,” Trump said on the show. “Obama shut down 5,000 square miles of fishing and lobster fishing in Maine…I opened it up for Maine.”

In June on Trump’s visit to Maine, Trump met with leaders of the New England fishing industry and announced he would rescind future protections of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, freeing up areas for commercial fishing.

Trump also mentioned the actions he’s taken to help lobster fishermen with financial assistance to make up for lost income from Chinese tariffs.

Trump also cited the tariffs and opening up the once-protected waters for fishing as reasons why he thinks he should win the state in November.

“I mean what I did for them was…you know…I don’t know that I will. I think I know I'll win half of it. I'll win Maine too but I should win the state. I've done things that no other president would be capable of doing ya know…hate to brag but I have no choice.”