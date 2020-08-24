Trump to speak in NH following RNC

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks live from the PeriCohas Hangar in Manchester on Friday at 6 p.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Trump reelection campaign announced an event in Manchester, New Hampshire set for this Friday.

According to the event posting, President Donald Trump will deliver remarks live from the PeriCohas Hangar in Manchester. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Trump was set to hold a rally in Portsmouth, N.H. earlier this summer, but postponed the event “for safety reasons” amid Tropical Storm Fay. The campaign had said the rally would be rescheduled.

The event comes just days after Republicans formally nominated Trump at the Republican National Convention. Trump made an unscheduled stop at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina to accept the nomination.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said in his speech Monday. “Our country can go in a horrible direction or in an even greater direction.”

In response to the event announcement, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said Trump’s visit to N.H., “will shine a spotlight on Chris Sununu’s blind loyalty to Donald Trump at Granite Staters’ expense.”

The rally in Portsmouth that was canceled sparked controversy among locals and officials over worries of COVID-19 spread. There is no mask mandate in N.H., but ahead of the rally, some city officials pushed for one over concerns of the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Personal politics are outside the scope of this,” Portsmouth City Councilor Deaglan McEachern said in July ahead of the Portsmouth rally. “It’s a health concern.”

Their calls weren’t answered, however, and Gov. Sununu reaffirmed there would not be a mask mandate issued. Sununu and the Trump campaign maintained that they expected people in attendance would wear masks.

To register online to attend the event in Manchester, people have to sign a waiver saying they “expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists.”

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Peri Cohas Hangar; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury,” the waiver says.

As of Monday, 429 people have died with COVID-19 in N.H. and 7,134 people have tested positive.