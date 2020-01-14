PORTLAND, Maine — Last summer, when word got out that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was opening a new office in downtown Portland, people were angry.

On Monday, the highest-ranking ICE official in Washington and the agency's acting director, Matt Albence came to Portland to respond to some of that criticism.

Director Albence said the biggest misinformation in regards to what ERO does is who they arrest and how they go about doing it.

Albence said about 90 percent of people ERO arrests are either convicted criminals, have a pending criminal charge or is a fugitive, meaning they have already been through the process, were removed by a judge and failed to comply or were deported and re-entered.

"We prioritize our resources on those who pose the greatest threat to public safety. Do we do so at the exclusion of other individuals that are here illegally? No, absolutely not. We are sworn to uphold the law of this country that we have the authority to do," Albence said.

Since last April. more than 700 asylum seekers have come to Maine from the southwest border. Most of them were from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many of them telling NEWS CENTER Maine, though interpreters that they were fleeing their respective countries for a better life.

Many of the asylum seekers and community members are fearful they will be profiled, picked up, arrested or even deported.

"If they came here as an asylum complaint and are going through the court process, then unless they get involved in criminal activity, we would not take enforcement action against them, Albence said. "There would be no grounds to. But at the end of the court process, if the judge orders them or denies their asylum application and orders them removed, they will be subject to enforcement action."

Part two of this story will air on Tuesday's 6 p.m. newscast.

