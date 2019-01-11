PORTLAND, Maine — A new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, known as ICE, is opening an office in downtown Portland and that has many people, including some city officials, angry.

The Department of Homeland Security agency will be located on the 4th floor of One City Center.

The new office prompted protests two weeks ago in Monument Square and One City Center.

Several dozen people took to the streets holding signs and chanting "Abolish Ice."

Diane Russell, a former state legislator and candidate for governor says the protest was meant to send a message that immigrants are welcome in Maine and ICE is not, referring to them as the Gestapo.

But the ICE office the activists were protesting will not focus on detaining undocumented immigrants who face deportation. That directorate of the agency is called Enforcement and Removal Operations, or ERO. They have an office in Maine, located in South Portland.

The office in One City Center will be the new location for ICE's Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI.

HSI decided to consolidate their current offices in Portland, Houlton and Bangor into a new work space at One City Center.

Jason Molina is the Acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI Boston, which includes all of New England.

Molina thinks the general public is misinformed about everything Immigration and Customs does, particularly HSI.

"We enforce more than 400 federal statues as criminal investigators. We are responsible for investigating, disrupting and dismantling terrorist transnational and criminal organizations that are looking to exploit the US trade, travel and financial systems."

That includes child exploitation, human trafficking, financial wire fraud, narcotics and gang investigations, just to name a few.

Within the Northeast region, including Maine, the agency is very focused on child exploitation.

"In Portland we have an agent working an international case. Through use of a lot of undercover activities he's identified or rescued 150 children worldwide and these are children being victimized."

Molina takes offense to people who take time to protest an office they know little if anything about.

"The fact that any of them (agents) have to turn on the TV after doing everything they can to safeguard the great people of Maine and be called the gestapo and Nazi's, it's appalling to me."

NEWS CENTER Maine went inside the ICE's Homeland Security Investigation's new office in One City Center to give you an idea of what kind of work is being done.

