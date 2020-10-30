Elizabeth Warren to host "Vote Now" events in New Hampshire on Saturday

Warren will campaign for Joe Biden in New Hampshire this weekend

MAINE, USA — Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will travel to Keene and Lebanon, New Hampshire. Warren on On Saturday, October 31, to meet with students and volunteers and discuss what’s at stake in this election for Granite State families.

Throughout the day, Warren and local leaders will encourage voters to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and other Democrats on the ticket.

More details will be released in the following days.