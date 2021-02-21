Madawaska Police investigate fatal crash

Early Friday afternoon, February 19, police say a Grand Isle woman lost control of her 2005 Honda Element and struck a utility pole.

Madawaska Police are looking for information regarding a fatal Friday night car crash on Route 1 in Saint David.

Police say just past 1 p.m. on Friday, February 19, the Madawaska Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver, Louise Gorneault, 63, of Grand Isle, apparently lost control of her 2005 Honda Element while traveling west on Main Street and struck a utility pole. She was towing a small trailer.

Gorneault was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

According to a Facebook post, police are hoping to speak with anyone who might have spoken to Gorneault before the crash, or to anyone who might have stopped at the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Police say multiple groups assisted in responding to the scene: the Madawaska Ambulance Service, the Madawaska Fire Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and Presque Isle PD Crash Reconstructionist.