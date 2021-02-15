Old Orchard Beach man killed in Massachusetts crash

Joshua Avery, 42, died following an overnight crash on Interstate 495 in Tewskbury, police say

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An Old Orchard Beach man died early Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Joshua Avery, 42, was the driver and single occupant of a 2007 Mercury Mariner that crashed and rolled into the median on I-495 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts State Police said in a release.

Avery was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the crash, including whether speed was a potential factor. Avery was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.