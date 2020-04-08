x
Woolwich woman injured in Wiscasset crash; Richmond woman charged for failing to stop at stop sign

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Indian Road and Lowelltown Road.
Credit: Wiscasset Police Department

WISCASSET, Maine — A previous version of the story incorrectly named Pohopek as the woman who failed to stop at a stop sign when it was in fact Packard. The story has been updated to reflect the correction.

A Richmond woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash in Wiscasset on Monday.

Christine Pohopek, 67, of Woolwich was transported to a local hospital by Wiscasset EMS. 

Amanda Packard, 72, of Richmond was charged for failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Road and Lowelltown Road.

Wiscasset police said Packard's 2013 Subaru struck Pohopek's 2018 Jeep and sent it off the road and into a stonewall.

Credit: Wiscasset Police Department

Wiscasset police were assisted at the scene by Wiscasset Fire and EMS. 

Traffic was interrupted for about 2 hours while the vehicle was removed from the stonewall.

Credit: Wiscasset Police Department

