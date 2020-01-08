Friday night crash leaves 25-year-old man dead, woman in critical condition

A single-car crash Friday night in Acton left one man dead and a woman in critical condition; police say speed was a factor in the crash.

ACTON, Maine — York County Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old man is dead following a single-car crash Friday night in the area of Anderson Road.

Friday night around 11:15 p.m. police were called to H Road in the area of Anderson Road for a car crash. A witness reported that the crashed vehicle was traveling west on H Road and veered across into their lane and crashed into some trees.

Deputies arrived and found two occupants in the vehicle, a silver 2005 Hyundai 4-door Accent.

The driver, Brandon Kishimoto, 25, of Springvale was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Katie Muir, 24, of Lyman was transported to the Acton Fire Department and taken by Life-Flight to Maine Medical Center where she is reported to be in critical but stable condition.