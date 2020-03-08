Maine motorcyclist flown to hospital after collision with car

According to deputies, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the River Road in Chelsea, near the intersection of Beech Street.

CHELSEA, Maine — Mark Anderson, 43, of Portland was taken to Maine Medical Center and then transported by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Friday after the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said he was hit by a car that did not yield for him.

Anderson had serious injuries Friday as a result of the crash. Kennebec County Sheriffs said Monday his condition is unknown.

According to deputies, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the River Road in Chelsea, near the intersection of Beech Street.

Dalton Pushard, 18, of Sidney was pulling out of the parking lot of Hive Medicinal, a medical marijuana shop, onto the River Road and did not yield for a motorcycle that was being driven southbound by Anderson, according to deputies.

Pushard was driving a 2017 Subarau Legacy and Anderson was driving a 2017 Triumph Bonneville.

Pushard and his passenger reported that they were not injured.