Bicyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Bath hit-and-run

BATH, Maine — A Bath man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a bicyclist Monday night and then driving away. The bicyclist sustained serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver has now been identified as 27-year-old Daniel Willey.

Willey was arrested and charged with failing to stop for accident involving death or personal injury, which police say is an aggravated class C felony due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the bicyclist.

Additionally, Willey was charged with class C causing serious bodily injury or death while operating with a revoked license, as well as summonsed for class E operating while license is suspended or revoked.

Around 10 p.m., the Bath Police Department and Bath Rescue responded to a report of a hit and run, car vs. bicyclist crash involving serious injury, at the intersection of Middle Street and Russell Street.

First responders arrived on scene to find a 33-year-old man seriously injured and being helped by a few people, one of whom witnessed the crash. From them, officers learned that the injured man had been riding a motorized bicycle on Russell St headed east when he was struck in the intersection of Middle Street by a dark car headed north on Middle Street. That intersection is controlled by stop signs on Middle Street, giving traffic on Russell Street the right of way.

Bath Rescue transported the bicyclist to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, including severe injuries to his head and leg, which are considered life-threatening. The bicyclist is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Due to privacy concerns, the Bath Police Department is not identifying the bicyclist at this time.

Officers were investigating the crash and searching for the offending vehicle when they said relatives of Willey's contacted police after he had returned home and told them what had happened.

Officers met Willey at the residence, impounded the vehicle as evidence, and interviewed him. Police say he cooperated with the investigation.