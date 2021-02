Police told the Lewiston Sun Journal, the woman's death does not appear to be suspicious.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police told the Sun Journal on Sunday they were investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found at a building at 465 Main St.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said the woman’s body was found Sunday afternoon.

Her death did not appear suspicious.

Maine State Police is assisting with the investigation.